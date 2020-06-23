We will have a good match this Tuesday, June 23, on day 31 of the Spanish League 2019-2020, when Barcelona seeks to return to the path of victory knowing that they cannot let go of more points, but they will receive Athletic Bilbao who arrives motivated ready to surprise at Camp Nou.

How the teams arrive

The Barcelona team remains in the fight for the title, however they know that there is no margin for error in a very close fight. After 30 days they reap 20 wins, 5 draws and have been beaten 5 times.

The Blaugranas come from a bitter tie last Friday when they visited Sevilla in a very hard clash that ended with a final 0-0.

For his part, the Athletic Bilbao He is having a good tournament, but if they want to get to European competitions they will need a great closure. They reap 10 wins, 12 draws and have been beaten in 8 duels.

The Lions of San Mamés come from a great triumph last Saturday when they welcomed Betis managing to bend them thanks to solitary annotation of Inigo Martinez at 7 minutes.

As he Barcelona As the Athletic Bilbao they know the importance of this match since both have their clear objectives and to achieve it they will need a good closing; in the general table we find the Blaugranas in second position with 65 points, while the Lions of San Mamés ninth march with 42 units in The league.

These two teams met for the last time on October 16 in San Mamés in the first round of the championship. In that crash the Lions they were surprised staying with the victory thanks to solitary annotation of Aritz Aduriz one minute from the end.

Time and Channel Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

The game between Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao it will be disputed at 10:00 pm in Spain; in the United States it will start at 1:00 pm in the Pacific and 4:00 pm in the East. Other hours are:

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador: 2:00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador: 3:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 4:00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil: 5:00 pm

The party broadcast Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona LIVE for television will be exclusively on the channel Movistar Partidazo in Spain; in Mexico and Central America it will be by SKY Sports, in South America by ESPN, while in the United States they will be able to see it for beIN Sports. Online they can follow the coverage minute by minute live that will be done on the social networks of both clubs and on the page of The league that will update us with goals, assists and the final score.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE

So the table is set to enjoy this excellent match between two teams that arrive determined to achieve victory that allows them to take a step in the search for their goals. In the forecasts the Blaugranas They are clear favorites, but it will not be an easy duel. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao.

