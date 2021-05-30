Barcelona vs Anadolu Efes, final of the Euroleague 2021

The Barcelona you see them with him Anadolu efes in the final of the Euroleague, in a duel in which they will need to give their best. After qualifying thanks to a miraculous basket on Higgins’s horn, those of Saras jasikevicius they will need to be 100% to prevail over the Turks … and without Nick calathes, injured against Armani Milan.

The team trained by Ergin ataman (whose preponderance in Turkey is such that he has managed to see the game open in his country) will throw himself into the arms of the MVP of the competition Vasilije Micic, who presents himself as the great enemy.

Placeholder mam module

Follow Barça vs. Anadolu Efes, final of the Euroleague 2021