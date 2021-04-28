Barcelona Virtual Car Outlet: find a car at the best price

News

If you are looking for a car, watch out for this opportunity because there is everything: SUVs, minivans, high-performance sports cars … Only until the 30th!

Thanks to new technologies, life is much easier and more comfortable, also when it comes to buying a car. You no longer need to visit countless dealerships until you find the perfect vehicle. Now, without leaving your home, you can consult a vast catalog of offers. The Barcelona Virtual Car Outlet is a good example, since from your own mobile you can access an exclusive offer of almost 700 cars and find the one that best suits your needs and budget.

This virtual event, organized with the collaboration of Autocasión, is a unique opportunity to buy a car at the best price. The showcase, which includes kilometer zero and used vehicles, it is immense, since many brands and types of vehicles are present.

Thus, we can find from a small Seat Mii GNC with an Eco label, a perfect model to move around the city and save on fuel thanks to the gas savings, to a dream supercar like the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with a 620 V12 engine CV.

In the Virtual Outlet of Cars of Barcelona there are also a good number of offers for electric cars like the Opel Corsa e, the original BMW i3 or the Peugeot e 208; and plug-in hybrids like the recent 245 hp Cupra León e-Hybrid or the Mercedes B-Class 250 e. All these models have the prized Zero Emissions label from the DGT.

Like almost everything, this virtual fair has a downside: it is limited in time. The special prices will only be available until the next day 30. In addition, it is convenient to be quick, the offers fly and the cars disappear as the days go by.

