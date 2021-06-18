Barcelona transfers | The Crossroads of Memphis Depay

06/18/2021

Act. At 12:14 CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

Memphis Depay still does not officially confirm his signing for Barça while competing in the European Championship with the Netherlands: against Austria, he made his debut as a scorer, scoring the first goal of the match from a penalty, in a clash in which he seemed to experience two parallel realities.

The first, in the company of Wout Weghorst, a forward for German Wolfsburg, a tall, lanky player, not too fast and who suffers outside the area; a profile completely opposite to that of Depay.

The second, in the last 20 minutes of the game, when he shared a lead with Donyell Malen (PSV), a faster and deeper forward, with whom he seems to feel much more comfortable.

After the match, Depay spoke to Dutch television (NOS) and conceded that his coordination with Weghorst must improve. “We could not combine too well during the first half. We lost some balls a bit absurd, but the only thing we can do is keep working to get to know each other better on the field,” said his partner in the starting line.

“We have to talk to improve on how we can attack better. I think there is room for improvement, to connect better. In the first part there was space to play and perhaps at times we did not know how to do it, “he confessed.

A very clear assistance

However, it was Weghorst who provided a huge goal assist, shortly before the break, which Depay sent incomprehensibly over the crossbar. “It was a fantastic pass. I thought I was going to shoot, but that’s no excuse because that time has to be a goal. I did not face the auction well and it went high. It can happen, but I hope the next one goes inside, “said the future player from Barça.

In the 64th minute, De Boer came in for Weghorst to bring in Malen, the PSV forward who was faster, more agile and deeper than Weghorst.

Two minutes later, Memphis perfectly read Malen’s deflection, who advanced towards the rival goal to assist Dumfries in the 2-0.

“Malen is a different player than Weghorst or me, it’s obvious,” reflected Depay. “He is a direct, deep, fast footballer. And with spaces, he can be decisive. When he entered the field, Austria was already feeling tired and we can damage space.”