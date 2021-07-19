Barcelona transfers: Lenglet, to the Premier

Lenglet leads Barça towards the eighth in discount

The situation of Clément Lenglet is in the sights of Le Premier observers. For this reason, Barcelona would be considering the transfer of the French defender.

CF Barcelona is considering the option of lending players to get greater economic breadth that allows them to obtain a team determined to give everything to grow.

In this way, the Blaugrana club I would be willing to give in to Clément Lenglet to lower the salary mass of the club that is causing so many problems in the Camp Nou offices.

Lenglet sounds in the Premier League and both the ‘toffee‘(Everton) as the’hammers‘(West Ham) are ready to have the defense for next season. Although, the French does not enter among the players with the starting box, but its assignment is not ruled out either.

The player has been one of the fixed in the Camp Nou, although his physical problems have questioned him in the defensive mistakes made in some games.

In addition, the French will have the competence of Èric Garcia, new incorporation to Barcelona after having trained in the Farmhouse.

