The coronavirus has changed the life of the cities. In some cases for good: traffic jams, noise, haste are over … and air quality has improved as NOx and particulate pollution have subsided.

The drop in traffic, 80% or so, has led to an unexpected and drastic increase in speeding tickets. During the month of March 58,607 fines were imposed for speeding on the streets of Barcelona. More than double than expected, because in March last year only 25,974 were imposed.

It may seem like a contradiction, but everything has its explanation. The streets without traffic, the roads for cars – or motorcycles – that circulate almost alone and seem to invite speed. It is clear that the more fluid the traffic, the more amplitude the driver perceives on the road, the less sensation of speed he perceives and going over 50 kilometers / hour inadvertently is relatively easy. You have to constantly watch the speedometer to avoid committing a violation … or have the warning or the speed limitation activated in the cruise control, something that practically no driver does in town.

Of course, the lack of traffic makes pedestrians too confident and that the driver is not so concentrated … A breeding ground for abuses. Fortunately, both are so rare that this has not happened.

Although the generic limit is 50 kilometers / hour, since March 1 it has become City 30, having drastically increased the number of urban roads that have their speed limited to 30 kilometers / hour. It is the entire network of secondary roads, almost 70% of the streets of Barcelona. This factor also contributed to the increase in infractions.

