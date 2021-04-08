Barcelona tops La Liga top with the most undervalued players

This Saturday, Barcelona would be playing the league against Real Madrid in another edition of the Spanish Classic. The Blaugrana team has a difference of two points over the merengue team, so they know that a defeat could sentence their way to lift the title.

A few days before the Classic, the page specialized in soccer player values, Transfermarkt, revealed a list of the five most devalued players in 2021, with Barcelona leading the top with four players.

Read also: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Piqué trains the pair two days from the Spanish Classic

In the fifth position is Antoine Griezmann, who went from having a value of 80 million euros to 60 million, having a drop of 20. In fourth place is Philippe Coutinho, who like his partner, went on to have a devaluation of 20 million.

Also read: Club América: Olimpia coach launches a harsh threat against the Eagles

In third place is Eden Harzard, the only Real Madrid player in this top, going from having a value of 60 million euros to 40. The first two places are for players of the Blaugrana team, the second is Pjanic, who arrived this summer and its value decreased by 22 million euros, for its part, Lenglet tops the list with a devaluation of 25 million.