The Barcelona coach, Quique Setién, acknowledged on Tuesday that his wish is that the competitions can be resumed, as long as the pertinent sanitary measures are met, in order to lift the trophies playing all the pending matches.

“I wouldn’t want to win the championship this way. It is common sense that if the classification stops it remains as it is, but the reality is that we would all like to finish the championship and win it by playing every game, just like the ‘Champions’, “Setién said in a video interview for the official channel. of the club.

The Barça coach, who starred in a talk with the rest of the coaching staff of the first team, recalled that, although he wants to “return to normal” as soon as possible, what must prevail are the health and safety guarantees to avoid possible outbreaks in the number of those infected by COVID-19.

During the confinement, Setién and his companions have been preparing all the technical work for the restart of the competitions and the small preseason in which they will work “many things that could not be applied in all this time.” “We are clear that when we return to all the teams the same thing will happen to them. There is no advantage or anything to take advantage of. This has changed all of our lives. Our way of thinking and focusing things,” he said.

In the face of this unusual preseason, Setién warned about all the unknowns that cannot be resolved until they receive instructions from the health authorities, since social distancing measures can affect exercises as basic as rondos, which require physical contact, or the joint viewing of matches, which could no longer take place in the room they used until now. “We will adapt to the circumstances and what we can do and we will surely find the way,” said Setién.

Regarding the state of the squad, the coach commented that what worries him most is the mental and psychological aspect, and not the physical one, since the players have carried out daily training.

“Not all of us are equal, each one has been affected by this break in a different way. For some it will have been a short break and others will have had a hard time because being locked up at home is a significant psychological burden if you are not used to it, “he acknowledged. On the performance of his team this campaign, Quique Setién valued it in a” very good “, despite the halt forced by the international health crisis. “We have lacked continuity in some things, but at the general level of many of the concepts and results we are quite satisfied, because we have seen many things that we have considered in the field,” he concluded.

