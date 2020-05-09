Barcelona today: Samuel Umititi injured in the return to training | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































The club confirmed that the Frenchman Samuel Umtiti, presents discomfort in the soleus of the right leg.

The Barcelona players include Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic (left) and Cameroonian-French defender Samuel Umtiti.

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 09, 2020, 09:57 a.m.

After the Spanish clubs made official the return to training after the new measure issued by the Government, FC Barcelona confirmed its first loss, in the long-awaited return.

Through an official statement, the Catalan club confirmed that the central defender, Samuel Umtiti, has an injury to the soleus of his right leg, which will prevent him from returning to the routine of individual training. The club confirmed that his return to physical activity will depend solely on the evolution of his discomfort.

[❗ÚLTIMA HORA] Umtiti has a soleus injury to his right leg. Its evolution will mark its availability for the next training sessions. pic.twitter.com/Dau4lFReXk – FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona_es) May 9, 2020

In Spain the exact date to return to the competitions has not yet been confirmed. But it is speculated that June 20 is the most likely day for the return, if so and in the face of Umtiti’s injury and the suspension of a date that Lenglet must meet, Barcelona will return to La Liga with the appearance of a new couple of centrals: Gerard Piqué and Ronald Araujo.

Barcelona, ​​returned to training after conducting the respective tests of covid-19 to all members of the campus. The players of the Catalan club will have a rest Sunday and will return to individual practice on Monday of next week.

