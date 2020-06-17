Barcelona today: Quique Setién’s words about victory against Leganés 2020 | League of Spain | Soccer

The Barça coach spoke about the 0-2 that his team had over Leganés.

Setién, Barcelona coach.

Photo:

.

By:

.

June 16, 2020, 06:36 p.m.

The Barcelona coach, Quique Setién, acknowledged that his team was not fine with the ball in the victory against the Madrid team Leganés (2-0) and that, therefore, it cost him “more” to overcome his rival.

“We have lacked to overcome a team that locks up very well and, when you are not fine with the ball, it costs more,” he told Movistar LaLiga. In this sense, the Cantabrian coach praised his rival’s game – “he knew the game was going to be difficult,” he said – and stressed that, even with Ansu Fati’s first goal, it was difficult for them to create chances.

“We have scored the goal and it has been difficult for us to get there. It was not easy to find the spaces because the lines came together a lot and it is not easy,” he analyzed. And he added about the situation of his team: “It is not easy to find the spaces because we are not yet with that subtlety with the ball.” Setién also highlighted Griezmann’s performance – “he may be more or less successful but the work he does is commendable”, he recalled – and was pleased by Ansu Fati’s goal.

“I am happy because he had suffered some discomfort and he has played 45 minutes in which he has been very good. I am happy because he is a kid who helps us a lot,” he settled.

