Source: Twitter @FCBarcelona_es

The Seville he tied to zero goals with the Barcelona Soccer Club on the court of Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan per game corresponding to day 30 of the Spanish league. Argentine Lionel Messi was unable to break the 700-goal mark.

At the start of the match, the Blaugrana team dominated the actions of the match, however they could not get ahead on the scoreboard thanks to the Czech goalkeeper Tomás Vaclík deflected all shots from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

For the complementary part, the local team advanced the lines to try to reverse possession and did so, as they had some dangerous plays. It seemed that the Sevillian team would take the victory but the goalkeeper Marc André-ter Stegen became the party figure for saving the Barcelona.

With this result the Barcelona came to 65 points and the distance of three points on Real Madridon the other hand the Seville he stayed with 52 points. For the next day the table Culé will receive the Athletic de Bilbao While the people of Seville will face each other with him Villarreal.