Arthur can be exchanged for Tottenham’s Ndombélé or Juventus’ Pjanic

After being reported Tottenham and Inter Milan’s interest in Arthur, O Barcelona studies involving the Brazilian in an exchange. Although the goal of the Catalan club and the player is, in principle, permanence, it is possible that shirt 8 will leave Camp Nou for the arrival of another midfielder, according to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

According to the vehicle, Barça welcomes an exchange for midfielder Tanguy Ndombélé, of the Tottenham. The 23-year-old Frenchman, who was already the target of culés when he Lyon, has not yet established itself in the London team and could be included in the negotiation. The economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic would also be a reason to convince both clubs to complete the transfer.

The RAC-1 newspaper reported that Barcelona is talking to Juventus on a possibility of exchange with the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic. In the Italian press, the complicated relationship between the 30-year-old and coach Maurizio Sarri stands out as one of the reasons that could lead to the departure of shirt 5. And the Old Lady believes that a change for the Brazilian would be a good solution.

In recent weeks, a potential negotiation by the Catalan club with Inter Milan for involve Arthur in the proposal by Lautaro Martínez. The young Argentine striker is the main desire of the players for next season.

Although he has declared that he does not intend to leave Camp Nou, Arthur may be convinced to transfer if he goes to a club where he has more opportunities. After all, the former player of Guild is not the absolute starter of Quique Setién’s team. This season, he has 23 games played, four goals scored and four assists.

