Barcelona: The emotional message of Joan Laporta after the conquest of the Copa del Rey

Barcelona has managed to win its thirty-first Copa del Rey title in its history by defeating Athletic Bilbao 4-0 and winning the first championship this season.

Joan Laporta, the president of the Blaugrana team, has manifested himself on social networks to dedicate an emotional message to the fans and the club’s team after the first conquest in his second stage in the team.

“Today we had a magical night! Thanks to our players and coaches for always fighting for our colors. Thank you for returning the joy of Barcelona. Visit Barça!”, He wrote.

Today we have lived a magical night! Thanks to our players and coaches for always fighting for our colors. Thank you for returning the joy of Barcelona. Visit Barça! pic.twitter.com/oWx1fP9P77 – Joan Laporta Estruch (@JoanLaportaFCB) April 17, 2021

It should be noted that Barcelona is in third position in the general table of The Spanish league with 62 points, less than three units from the Real Madrid and the current leader Atlético de Madrid with eight days to go.

