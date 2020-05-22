The door of the Bayern Munich has closed for Marc-André Ter Stegen. The renovation of Manuel Neuer with the Bavarians practically rules out the possibility that the goalkeeper of the Barcelona Pack your bags heading to the Bavarian club, where you could have options to start an era of undisputed ownership under the sticks in the German team. The time of the veteran German goalkeeper in Munich will last until 2023.

But this does not mean that his only escape will be closed. The interest that arouses Ter Stegen in European clubs it is enormous and it should be remembered, as we have in OKDIARIO, that in Barcelona there is a clear determination this summer regarding the German. At the club they think it is an important asset in sports, but especially in economics. His twitchy renewal and the need to deposit money put him in the market, hence he is still looking for a substitute.

From Paris to Turin

Among the clubs that have shown or maintain interest in Ter Stegen there is a heavyweight from the transfer market like the Paris Saint Germain. The Parisian club has the same problem as last summer when it signed Keylor Navas. The French signed the Costa Rican as a man of guarantees under the sticks but he has raised doubts, beyond his age (33). Ter Stegen it is a dream for PSG and with it on the market it is possible.

In Turin, the Juventus You also need to fill your goal with a top-notch goalkeeper. The Polish Szczesny does not offer the guarantees required by the entity or Sarri and Buffon It is a pillar that wobbles at 42 years old. His feint with trying to sign the Neymar draft, demonstrate the potential and capital of the youth squad, so addressing a movement like that of Ter Stegen It doesn’t seem far-fetched.

The Premier, a hotbed of brides

The Premier League, despite the uncertainty that still exists with the resumption of the championship, it will be one of the championships that will animate the show this summer. Although the Manchester City has under sticks to Emerson and Claudio Bravo, with which Pep Guardiola the idea of ​​being able to count on Ter Stegen The Catalan technician falls in love. Pep has never hidden his predilection for him and the opportunity is open for citizens.

In another position is the Chelsea. The intention of the blues is already known and Lampard to part with this summer of Kepa ArrizabalagaHence the idea of ​​signing Ter Stegen appear large as a dream option. In Manchester, in the United, the story with David De Gea He is not going through his best moment and the possibility of opting for the German goal would be idyllic for the Red Devils.

The new rich man, the NewcastleIt should not be ruled out in any upcoming negotiations this summer, especially considering that it is targeting chips as demanding as Gareth Bale’s.