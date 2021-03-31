Barcelona suspends them, will Madrid do it?

Teresa and her mother have spent years watching works that are never finished in the Madrid neighborhood of Prosperidad. At first they were told about some storage rooms that were going to be built; but in reality they were macro kitchens, a phenomenon that has exploded in a pandemic to promote the food delivery business. Barcelona announced last week the suspension of licenses of the also called dark kitchen. Meanwhile, neighborhood associations in Madrid are looking for a similar measure to stop the opening of industrial kitchens in residential blocks.

They spent months in Teresa’s neighborhood without knowing what was going to be built in the place that covers almost an entire block of Prosperidad. Until a neighbor’s house was flooded by the cracks caused by the work. “No one knew they were going to be ghost kitchens, not even the neighbors who live down the block,” Teresa explained. The owner of the premises that will house the 38 kitchens that plan to be built for delivery platforms such as Glovo or Deliveroo it is the same as other floors in that same block, he added. Therefore, he had a majority in any vote in the neighborhood council that was cast in favor of ghost kitchens.

Since that time, neighbors have come together to try to cope with the opening of dark kitchen in residential neighborhoods like Prosperidad. “The neighbors have agreed and are trying to put the macro-kitchen work on trial. They managed to stop the works for 2 weeks but now they have returned ”, Teresa told Hipertextual.

Barcelona 1, macro kitchens 0

Meanwhile, Barcelona has signed up somewhat against the opening of ghost kitchens to increase delivery in times of pandemic. The City Council of Barcelona, ​​in addition to approving the suspension of all licenses, announced a regulation that will regulate your operation. Few details are known for now of this regulation, except that it will be in force within a year. Also that it will be aimed at preventing macro kitchens from being built in residential and commercial neighborhoods by delivery apps. The goal is that open in industrial zones to avoid an increase in traffic -by riders looking for prepared food- as well as odors and noises.

From the city council, in addition to supporting the neighbors who may be affected by the dark kitchen and the massive presence of delivery drivers, they clarified that they do not want this activity to get out of control as it happened with the Airbnb tourist rentals. “Without clear regulations, they can cause unfair competition in the restaurant sector, which has been greatly affected by the pandemic crisis,” said First Deputy Mayor Jaume Collboni and Second Lieutenant Janet Sanz.

The measure has been applauded by neighborhood associations that had denounced the works to build macro kitchens in neighborhoods such as Les Corts. From Madrid, those affected by this phenomenon that promotes food delivery, expect similar measures.

The Madrid plan

The Urban Development Area of ​​the Madrid City Council responded to Hypertextual’s request for information on the measures that have been taken so far. In the first place, they clarified that kitchens of this type are framed within the regulations of industrial use and that, therefore, are fully regulated in sectoral standards. “They are not illegal or illegal.”

Since the neighborhood complaints began about the opening of the ghost kitchens, the City Council affirmed that it has requested from the Department of the Environment of the Community of Madrid a report to assess the environmental impact of these practices. A study has also been requested to determine mobility conditions and their affection and the installation of loading and unloading places has been required.

“The specific circumstances that affect the daily environment of each premises that have requested the implementation of industrial kitchens are being reviewed (…). If it is observed that the limits set in the environmental ordinance are not being complied with, action is taken through urban discipline ”. Madrid City Council Urban Development Area

However, residents as well as the opposition continue to demand a forceful measure such as that of Barcelona that allows licenses to be suspended immediately. In this regard, the Madrid City Council indicated that they are working on modifying urban regulations. “When the progress of the modification of the regulations is approved, which will probably be this year, the granting of licenses will be suspended.”

Until now, the delivery companies that are behind dark kitchen in Madrid are New Logistics & Industrial Services ESP SL, behind Cooklane, Glovoapp Groceries SLU Also Roofoods Spain SL, parent company of Deliveroo.

The battle against the ‘dark kitchen’

With the suspension of licenses, neighbors such as Teresa, from La Prosperidad, hope that crowds will be avoided in the neighborhood, where a small industrial estate began to be built that would house 38 kitchens in a 1,500 square meter warehouse. The concern, beyond the smells or the danger of explosions, is that the street where the work is being carried out is very narrow. “The streets will be full of Glovo or Deliveroo distributors waiting for orders and they don’t have space, there aren’t even banks,” Teresa explained. However, the City Council clarified to Hypertextual that, in the case of the Prosperidad kitchens license has not yet been granted of operation and these kitchens are not exercising the activity.

Neighbors fear ghost kitchens will cause odors, crowds and waste

The problem, beyond the measures announced by the Madrid authorities, has also been the focus of parties like Más Madrid. The municipal group of the party explained to Hypertextual that they have met on several occasions with residents of Prosperidad. «They complain about the noise that the industrial elements are going to produce (cold rooms, ovens, fryers, extractors …), bad smells because the smoke outlet is 7 stories high by 4m wide, waste that will accumulate on public roads. As well as the hours of operation of the kitchens for food delivery, which would go from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m..

A string of concerns that has caused some residents to want to leave their homes and change neighborhoods. They even fear that their floors have been devalued due to the dark kitchen phenomenon and the delivery boom.

From Más Madrid they ask for more forceful measures and asked in February a moratorium so that licenses could not be granted while it was being regulated. “It was rejected because the government team says that they are already reviewing the regulations and that a moratorium is not necessary since they are going to suspend the licenses,” added the municipal group.

The underlying problem

In addition to this measure to preventively stop the opening of industrial kitchens by delivery apps, Más Madrid asks that review the General Plan Urban Planning, approved in 1997 and the tool that the city has to regulate the implementation of any use. According to the group, wording is outdated and it was carried out in a socioeconomic context different from the current one. “Many times it is not enough to anticipate and paralyze the urban processes that are emerging,” they warned.

In the case of macro kitchens, they insist that the installation has been allowed by license, but without there being an analysis or reflection on the problems caused by this activity of companies such as Glovo or Deliveroo and the consequences for their environment. Effects like those that Teresa, as well as hundreds of other neighbors, fear that it will harm their daily life.

