He Barcelona Soccer Club, amidst a powder keg in the dome, continues to move to reinforce The farmhouse. The last movement, as they advance in Noticias de Gipuzkoa, is about a renowned signing in the lower categories of the Spanish team, Dani Rodríguez coming from the Real society. The operation has been closed this week and from this summer it will land in Barcelona to begin adapting to the club.

He is one of the great talents that the txuri-urdin club has been polishing, which tends to take good care of its lower categories, combing well the Basque market and its periphery. Dani Rodríguez have 14 years and he had been talking about this season in Real society for its speed tip and ease of imbalance. Left-handed, he tends to play on foot changed when he starts from the end and has also acted as playmaker this season. Starting next season, he will join the Cadet A blaugrana despite being only a second-year cadet next season (2005).

Apparently, according to the aforementioned media, the footballer had several offers of notable interest such as the Paris Saint Germain and other national clubs. The French club also bid for the player but it was the Barca, through your scout in the area Juanan Mentxaka, the one that ended up removing the talent from the Real society. This did not end happy after the loss of one of the rough diamonds that she was beginning to polish with care in Zubieta.

So, from this coming summer Dani Rodríguez will be for all purposes culé player and will reside in The farmhouse, where he will begin his training in the Blaugrana style. In some of his calls with the inferiors of Spain he coincided with several of those who will be companions from July. Your technicians will Sergi Milà Y Pere Romeu.