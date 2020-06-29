Miralem Pjanic is already a Barcelona footballer. The Catalan club made the signing of the midfielder from Juventus official. The operation by the Bosnian player it has closed at 60 million plus another five in variables.

The domino effect was done this Monday. A few hours before making the signing of Miralem Pjanic official, Juventus made the signing of Arthur Melo official. A change of cards in which he ends with the Bosnian signing, at 30, by four seasons for Barcelona and will have a clause of 400 million.

Both operations had to take place before June 30 for Barcelona to comply with the fiscal year and not suffer any type of sanction from the organisms. It is true that Barcelona followed Pjanic closely for several seasons, but this move has caused the anger of fans who do not understand how they changed the Bosnian for Arthur, who is only 23 years old.

Thus, Pjanic closes his four-season stint at Juventus to play as many at Barcelona. The operation was delayed excessively due to Arthur’s refusal to leave the Camp Nou, but the directive’s insistence on showing him the exit door to balance the accounts forced the man from Rio de Janeiro to accept Juventus’ offer.