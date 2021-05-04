Barcelona: She is Debbie Varela, the ‘ardent’ Lionel Messi fan who competes with Suzy Cortez

The Barcelona, One of the clubs with the most followers in the world, it tends to ignite passions around the world and a very clear example is the famous Latin influencer, Debbie Varela, who has proclaimed herself as one of the greatest fans of the Culé team and of Lionel Messi.

Varela, an instagrammer with more than 400,000 followers, is a lover of the Spanish team and one of the most beautiful fans of Lionel Messi.

Varela, who resides in the city of Minnesota, is also a ‘lover’ of showing off her big curves on her social networks, in addition to her lifestyle, astonishing her followers with each photograph.

He has had the opportunity to visit Lionel Messi in some stadiums and often shows off his attributes, wearing the jersey of the Argentine star.

