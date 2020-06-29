It is official. Barcelona and Arthur Melo They separate their paths after two years of expectations that were not met and financial needs, which have ended with one of the jewels of the Catalan team going to Juventus. The culé group announced through a statement the sale of the Brazilian to Juventus for 72 million plus 10 in variables.

«FC Barcelona and Juventus FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Arthur Melo. The Italian club will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in variables. The player will stay at FC Barcelona until the official competitions for the 2019/20 season end, « Barcelona announced in a statement.

Arthur arrived in Turin on Saturday night, with the permission of Barcelona, ​​to pass the medical examination and definitively close its agreement with Juventus. The midfielder was one of the great goals of the Bianconero team for the next campaign, and the Barça need to balance their accounts before June 30 it opened wide the possibility of a transfer that has other protagonists.

If Arthur exchanges the Barça elastic for the Juventus bianconera, Miralem Pjanic will make the opposite way towards Barcelona. fulfilling the sporting objectives of Barça, which had him as the main candidate to complete the midfield rotation. While Barça raises about 72 million euros for Arthur, Juve does the same with Pjanic for an approximate amount of 60 kilos, in two operations that go hand in hand and were closed in a hurry before reaching the end of the month.