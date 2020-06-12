The third day of competition in the Santander League after the restart it closes with the leader of the competition. The RCD Mallorca – FC Barcelona this is disputed Saturday at 10:00 p.m., in a very important match facing the fight for the title and for permanence. A litmus test for the azulgranas and for Messi, after doubts about their physical condition in the last days. The match, which will take place in the Son Moix Stadium, will be led by the Madrid Carlos del Cerro Grande.

Three months after the last match that both teams played, they seek to continue on the path of victory. The two prevailed on the day before the suspension by the coronavirus, which meant a reversal in favor of their aspirations to stay and to proclaim themselves champions, respectively. Once the pandemic is over, the faces will be seen in the crash that will be broadcast on television in Movistar LaLiga, and online with live narration from minute to minute on the website of OK DAILY.

The Majorca it is in decline, but only one point away from it. The victory against Eibar at home brought them back fully into the fight. For this reason, the points at stake against the Catalans are vital in order to achieve the objective in the year of their return to the elite, and not only for coming out of the burn, but for the moral injection that it would entail.

For those of Setién, they are more than necessary. After the victory on the last day, they regained the lead lost in the Bernabéu Classic. No one has a puncture from the Barca in Son Moix, but it will be necessary to see how they adapt to this new football that awaits us for at least the next few days and if, as their coach says, it is true that the five changes harm them.

The Mallorca – Barcelona matchday 28 will be televised through Movistar LaLiga and you can also follow the minute by minute of today’s Santander League-Barcelona match on the website of OK DAILY.