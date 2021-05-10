Barcelona sanctions Idealista, Fotocasa and Habitaclia for failing to comply with the rental price regulation law

The Barcelona’s town hall It has opened 32 files for 16 published announcements on the platforms Idealista, Fotocasa and Habitaclia for not including the price benchmark in their advertisements, as indicated in the law regulating the price of rents in Catalonia. The files have been opened both for the web pages and for the farm managers who have posted the ads. In addition, the consistory is also working on sanction an already signed contract for the first time above the price set by law. In this case, the sanction is directed to the owner of the house.

In total, the 32 files can add up to an amount of 96,000 euros, being light penalties that can reach the 3,000 euros each at most. On the other hand, the file open to the contract already signed may carry a sanction of between 9,000 and 90,000 euros, being classified as serious.

The processing of these files is being carried out by the Discipline and Anti-Bullying Unit of Municipal Institute of Housing (IMHAB) Barcelona, ​​from a random search on the internet. In addition, citizens can also contact this municipal service if they suspect that they have signed a contract that could violate the law.

Idealist does not rectify

For now, Fotocasa and Hablitaclia have “rectified” and included in your ads a countryside where advertisers can include the price benchmark to which each home must be subject. Nevertheless, Idealist seems to still be reluctant to comply with the norm.

The Councilor for Housing, Lucia Martin, has explained at a press conference that Idealista is presenting allegations and that it has not yet given any “positive response” to the municipal requirements. Of course, he has warned that the files will continue and that they expect a change of actitud: “The platforms should be the first interested in making it easier for citizens to sign contracts that comply with what the law says”, has said.

Likewise, Martín recalled that the reference price index set by law is no wonder, and that the economic damage for the owners is “minimal”: “It is a containment of some wrecks that in recent years have already suffered very significant increases. It is a very minimal regulation in a bullish context, and the forks do not stop being around the market prices of recent years “.

They ask for more forcefulness to the Generalitat

Martín has recognized that it is the Government who should control compliance with this law: “The Generalitat should be acting proactively, because there are many municipalities that do not have the capacity to carry out this inspection and sanction activity like Barcelona does”, the councilor has asserted.

The law affects 60 municipalities considered areas with a tense housing market. In these areas, the price cannot increase compared to the previous contract – if it was signed in the last five years – and it will not be able to exceed the reference index established by the Generalitat.

The municipalities subject to the law are the following: Badalona, ​​Barberà del Vallès, Blanes, Calafell, Castellar del Vallès, Castelldefels, Cerdanyola del Vallès, Cornellà de Llobregat, Esplugues de Llobregat, Figueres, Gavà, Granollers, Hospitalet de Llobregat, l ‘ , Igualada, Manlleu, Manresa, Martorell, el Masnou, Mataró, Molins de Rei, Montcada i Reixac, Montgat, Olesa de Montserrat, Olot, Palafrugell, Pallejà, Pineda, el Prat de Llobregat, Premià de Mar, Reus, Ripollet, Rubí , Sabadell, Salou, Salt, Sant Adrià de Besos, Sant Andreu de la Barca, Sant Boi de Llobregat, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Sant Feliu de Guíxols, Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Sant Joan Despí, Sant Just Desvern, Sant Pere de Ribes , Sant Vicenç dels Horts, Santa Coloma de Gramenet, Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda, Sitges, Terrassa, Tortosa, el Vendrell, Vic, Viladecans, Vilafranca del Penedès, Vilanova i la Geltrú and Vilassar de Mar.