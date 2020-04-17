Some circuits could resort to running backwards to host more Grand Prix

The general director of the Circuit advances that, a priori, the 2020 World Cup will not allow the press

The general director of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Joan Fontserè, has ruled out the possibility of running on the track of the Spanish GP in reverse, as some organizers propose as an option to extend the calendar of the 2020 F1 World Cup.

With the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Formula 1 ecosystem will have severe difficulties accessing certain countries on the original 2020 calendar, especially outside Europe. Contesting two or more Grand Prixes in some of the chosen circuits has emerged with a solution to economize travel, minimize exposure to COVID-19 and, at the same time, achieve a greater number of events that make up the season. A derivative of this idea is to run in reverse on some tracks to offer a greater variety of scenarios. However, in many circuits it is technically impossible to do so, and one of them is the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“Not possible due to security measures. There are very few circuits that have loopholes designed to ride both ways safely. It is impossible. In Barcelona it is impossible even if we change some curves slightly. It is not a problem to approve the circuit, the FIA ​​would help us because it would have intention and expedite the procedures, but at the Circuit it is unfeasible due to a safety issue“, Fontserè explained in an interview with the co-director of SoyMotor.com., Cristóbal Rosaleny

THE PRESS, ALMOST DISCARDED

The Catalan manager has admitted that the Circuit has offered to F1 and the FIA ​​to host one or more F1 events in 2020, although it will be held behind closed doors “as long as the necessary safety standards are met” in the healthcare field. The logistics of the potential event, even if it is played without an audience in the stands, will not be easy.

“We will have to see initially What does the Government of the Generalitat authorize us to do in terms of health and safety. Ross Brawn said Liberty Media can guarantee the safety of the Grand Circus. Obviously we would help in this process, “he analyzed.

Part of that process will be determining whether the press will be able to access those 2020 events that are finally held behind closed doors. F1 could allow access to television, radio and print media, or perhaps only a small group. The minimum communication option would be to have the FOM recording and signal equipment, as well as a certain number of permanent photographers, which would imply leaving the rest of the media out of the circuit, from the teams of television reporters even journalists both local and those with permanent passes.

“Today we do not know what it would be like for the press. If what we want is for there to be a World Cup in 2020 strong enough to return to normality in 2021, we all have to give up certain things. If you have to do a championship with a single content provider and the rest of the media have to feed it with extra content, that’s how it will be, “Fontserè said.

“With just one signal producer and one still image producer, the F1 organization can do it. The media would then enrich the content. This would not be the main problem, although it tastes bad to me from the press“He added.” It is one of the possibilities, we’ll see, “he finished.

