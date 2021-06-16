Barcelona revolutionizes its image with a new uniform

BARCELONA.

The FC Barcelona will play the 2021/22 season with a uniform that breaks molds and that, given the first reactions, it will open debates and that it is inspired by the club’s crest, with trousers with one blue and one red leg, and that the president “likes a lot”, Joan Laporta, which emphasizes that it is inspired by the values ​​of the entity.

We are more than a team of big stars. We are more than a field full of dreams. We are more than the goals we have scored And more than the titles we have won throughout our history. – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 15, 2021

T-shirt It was presented for the first time by 221 singers from a choir, with fans, members and supporters among them, who entertained a very musical opening act at the Camp Nou, including rap, and who presented the campaign ‘Més que’ (‘More than’) and concluded with a speech by Laporta. Of course, the official models were the players Caroline Graham Hansen, Marta Torrejón, Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati.

We are proud of our club, of what it stands for, and proud of the city and the country. Joan Gamper founded this club with friends, half were Catalan and the other half were from abroad. They gave it the name of the city, Barcelona, ​​and made the decision to adopt the cross of Sant Jordi and the ‘Senyera’ on the shield. This has lasted until today, and it is on the shirt, “said Laporta.

The Barca, With its’ More than ‘campaign, it aims to remember that the club is’ More than Gender’ -women’s sport-, ‘More than voices’,’ More than talent ‘-Masia-,’ More than pride ‘-catalanity-,’ More than 11 players’ -social commitment-, ‘More than winning or losing’ -game style-, ‘More than magic’ -innovation- and ‘More than goals’ -multisport-, with Pau Gasol as the standard bearer for the latter.

