Barcelona returns wanting Nadal

04/18/2021 at 9:47 PM CEST

This Monday marks 375 days since the RCT Barcelona crowned Dominic Thiem on his center court as champion of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell. Finally, after a dark year at all levels, the best tennis returns to the courts of the Barcelona club with Rafa Nadal leading a cast of figures that will brighten a tournament that the Balearic Islands will seek to conquer for the twelfth time, being the player with most tournament titles ever.

In the main draw of the Barcelona Open, nothing less than nine Top-20, including the recent champion of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, the Greek Stefano Tsitsipas, and his rival in the final, the Russian Andrey Rublev, as main favorites, but without forgetting the Argentine Diego Schwartzman and the Spanish Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño, always to be taken into account when we talk about land and Barcelona.

The Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the Belgian David Goffin and the Italian Fabio Fognini complete a list of figures who, in addition, most of them are planted in Barcelona with good feelings after their remarkable performances in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 that ended yesterday.

Nadal, the big favorite

But no matter how much luxury poster the tournament presents, whose address David Ferrer opens after ‘opening’ last year’s edition, Rafa Nadal is the top favorite. The Spaniard already trained yesterday on the tracks of RCT Barcelona, ​​where he arrived directly from Monte Carlo accompanied by Carlos Moyà, Francis Roig and Rafa Maymó. The erratic tennis he showed against Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Monegasque Masters 1000, especially in the service, forced him to polish details before facing the ATP 500 in Barcelona and he did not want to waste a minute of time. Rafa trained hard this Sunday and even posted a picture on his social networks practicing the service in the morning session. This Monday he will hold a new session to reach his debut with recovered confidence.

Nadal will meet today his rival who will come out of the duel between the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor since Adrian Mannarino has inherited the position that the Norwegian Casper Ruud, goes down after injuring his arm.