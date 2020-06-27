FINAL IN BALAÍDOS! Two other points are left on Barca away from home that will allow Madrid to take more advantage in the lead this Sunday. He Celta Vigo He matched the game twice. The connection Suarez-Messi was insufficient. Two assists from the Argentine and two goals from the Uruguayan. But Smolov and later Blades They knew how to equalize in two actions of merit.

95 min. THE ONE WHO HAD THE CELTA DE VIGO! SAVE TER STEGEN! Death pass for Nolito, he appeared at the far post alone, but his shot was centered and allowed the German to stop. The Barca.

Min 93. It goes Pique up as another striker. Will put the rest on Barca.

91 min. What a danger, Aspas! He stood out well behind the back of the Barca and forced the departure of Ter Stegen, which arrived on time, albeit narrowly.

Min 90. Five minutes of extra time are added.

Min 89. Iago Aspas tied the game in Balaídos! The striker found a hole in the Bar barrierça, shot on the outside and flush with the thread and deceived everyone. Ter Stegen made the statue and the 2-2 go up to the scoreboard. The celebration of Blades, without a shirt, it costs him yellow.

Min 88. GOOOOOOOOOL OF CELTA VIGO! THE ONE WHO HAS BUNDED IAGO ASPAS!

Min 86. Another change in the Barça. Eye coming in Arthur, that could be his last minutes as a culé. Leaves Riqui Puig.

Min 82. Candle yellow braithwaite for an elbow on a local player.

81 min. Changes in both teams. At Barca they enter Junior and Griezmann, they leave Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. At Celtic, last change: jump to the field Santi Mina and leaves Jacob.

Min 80. BUT WHAT A HAND OF TER STEGEN! What a game of Celtic. Heel of Iago Aspas for Nolito, that caracolea to the penalty spot and adjusts his shot to the post. It launches Ter Stegen and save the 2-2.

76 min. Pause for hydration in this second half. You will have just over a quarter of an hour, counting the overtime, at Celtic to flip it over.

75 min. Another side foul on the front of the Celtic. Again Messi. Very similar to the one assumed by 0-1, although in the other profile.

74 min. Encounter between Puig and Kevin. Neither was seen and both hurt on the floor.

73 min. Fourth change of Celtic. It goes Araújo And enter Murillo.

71 min. Push Celta! The local box is made with the ball, which plays with sense and puts the Barca in your area. Rafinha he tried with a shot in the front but the defense repels.

Min 69. Enter the field Braithwaite and leaves Ansu Fati. First change of Setien at Barça.

Min 68. Recovery at the edge of the Barça. Ball of Messi to Luis Suarez, who turns his back and body with his pair, turns and hits him fast with his left foot sticking it into the arch of Ruben. 1-2 for him Barca.

Min 67. GOOOOOOOL OF BARCELONA!

Min 66. Play along, there is nothing.

66 min. Piqué calls for a penalty! The central fell into the area, after a corner kick, and complained. Will review the VAR. There was a grab.

63 min. The party is quite open at the moment. Possession is already protected, both teams take advantage of their moment. He Celtic It is making the Catalans much more uncomfortable, as the gasoline has been falling. All three changes help.

61 min. Yellow for Araujo at Celta de Vigo, second for the locals.

Min 60. Triple change of Celta Vigo. They leave Ok brais and Smolov and they enter Nolito, Rafinha and Bradaric.

54 min. Meeeeeessi! What one-two of the Argentine to leave Aidoo and shoot with his left foot. It goes off track. The Celtic.

Min 51. Goal by Smolov! How well did he Celta Vigo. Appears OK on the right, hold the ball well and wait for the striker who enters the far post and pushes the pass of death that the Turkish gives him. 1-1 in Balaídos, the vigueses tie.

50 Min. CELTA DE VIGO GOOOOOOL, DRAW THE MATCH!

46 min. The second half starts in Vigo! No change in both teams.

That have Setién and Óscar to change something in the second part? Five changes each and these men in the stands.

The bench of the Celtic: Iván Villar, Nolito, Juan Hernández, Rafinha, Bradaric, Toro Fernández, Murillo, Santi Mina, Pape Cheikh, Bermejo, Fontán and Rosic.

The bench of the Barça: Neto, Iñaki Peña, Arthur, Lenglet, Griezmann, Braithwaite, Junior, Collado, Araujo, Morer, Monchu and Cuenca.

REST IN BALADIUMS! He goes to the locker room on Barca with the marker in favor. He Celtic gave facilities to Messi in a direct free kick and he took advantage of it to put a Luis Suarez the first in the afternoon. The culé table was somewhat superior but the options had Celtic. He 0-1 shines on the scoreboard.

Min 45. Two minutes of extra time are added in Balaídos.

43 min. A great action against Celta is lost! He gives OK to Blades for his career and one on one with Pique. It covered the Catalan well and Blades ended up clouding over. Corner.

40 min. Alta Messi! The Argentine recovered, is outlined in the front and gives him a rosquito with his left foot.

Min 39. Providencial Ter Stegen! Pass of Denis toward Iago Aspas and the German goes out to cut to prevent the Celtic striker from reaching the ball.

36 min. Ansu Fati had it! What pass leaked Messi to the canterano area, it was crossed just Araújo and the point-blank shot of Fati it goes to the clouds. Corner.

34 min. Card yellow for Brais Méndez.

Min 33. Play was resumed and occasion for Barca. Shot of the Chilean who goes off course.

30 min. Pause for hydration in Balaídos. The local box was controlling the ball a little more.

Min 24. TO THE POST THE CELTA! Filtered master pass from Denis Suarez for Brais, that itches at Ter Stegen, he touches it and the stick saves the Barca. Great reaction from the Catalans.

Min 22. HAD THE REPLICA EL CELTA DE VIGO! Bulk error Ter Stegen, ceding it to the feet of Smolov. The team is well replaced and aborts two shooting actions that the Galicians had.

Min 21. Leo Messi deceived everyone! He did not shoot at the door when he saw only Luis Suarez, to the one who assists in the second post so that the Uruguayan makes the first of the afternoon for the Barça: Suarez goal 0-1 in Balaídos.

Min 20. GOOOOOOOOOL OF BARCELONA!

Min 19. Dangerous foul on Vidal. It is an ideal position for Messi. The 10 grabs her.

Min 18. Touch and touch the Barca, which does not find placid shooting positions. At the moment, enough possession and good minutes of Puig and Messi.

Min 13. Yellow for Jordi Alba. He stopped the jump of Brais With her arms, she almost hit her elbow.

Min 10. Deflected shot from Riqui Puig from the front. He gave it to her Vidal, taking it away from Alba, but did not connect well.

Min 9. Leo Messi! The Argentine appears. He makes a hole in the front and tests his left foot but the back is blocked, sends it to a corner.

Min 7. Eye against Celta! Aspas and Smolov came out quickly, ending the Ukrainian striker with a shot that deflects the back to corner.

Min 6. PIQUÉ TO THE BEAM! The Celta Vigo. How the central entered the first post, like an exhalation. He nodded violently to the wood and remains 0-0.

Min 5. First minutes of clear mastery of the Barca. He Celtic, with a 5-3-2 Of course, he defends himself and waits to string together some dangerous action.

Min 2. It falls in the area Ansu Fati! There was contact between the youth squad and Aidoo. No one claimed anything. Follow football.

Min 1. BEGIN THE MATCH IN BALAÍDOS!

16:59. Players jump onto the pitch!

16:56. Eleven Celtic Vigo: Rubén; Kevin, Aidoo, Jorge Sáenz, Araújo, Jacobo; Okay, Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez; Iago Aspas and Smolov.

16:53. Eleven Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Vidal, Riqui Puig; Messi, Suárez and Ansu Fati.

16:50. We remember the ounces of both teams!

16:45. Arthur another that starts from the bench in the Barca. The rumors about his departure put him in the spotlight, more after his mother’s statements, criticizing Setién.

16:40. Two goals from Iago Aspas in the last two days. He has 11 goals this season in 31 LaLiga games. Today thirty-second and thirty-second ownership.

16:35. Griezmann to the stands. The quarry today dominates in the eleven culé of Setien. The ownership of Ansu Fati It hurts the Frenchman, who will start from the bench.

16:30. Those who sit in the dock of the Celtic: Iván Villar, Nolito, Juan Hernández, Rafinha, Bradaric, Toro Fernández, Murillo, Santi Mina, Pape Cheikh, Bermejo, Fontán and Rosic.

16:25. This is the dock of the Barca this afternoon. Five youth squads plus the two in the field: Neto, Iñaki Peña, Arthur, Lenglet, Griezmann, Braithwaite, Junior, Collado, Araujo, Morer, Monchu and Cuenca.

16:20. On the side of Óscar García, rotations. Feel many of those who won at Anoeta, including Rafinha, Murillo or Santi Mina.

16:15. No surprise on the eleventh of Quique Setién. He leaves with the expected, the best he has to regain the leadership, at least temporarily until the dispute of the duel of the Real Madrid this Sunday.

16:10. Eleven Celtic Vigo: Rubén; Kevin, Aidoo, Jorge Sáenz, Araújo; Jacobo, Okay, Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez; Iago Aspas and Smolov.

16:07. Eleven Barcelona in Balaídos: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Vidal, Riqui Puig; Messi, Suárez and Ansu Fati.

16:05. WE HAVE THE LINEUP OF BOTH TEAMS!

16:00. Good afternoon! Welcome to this live of the meeting that measures Celta Vigo and FC Barcelona in Balaídos within exactly one hour (17:00). The Catalans seek to return to lead the table by returning to the path of victory and thus pressing a Real Madrid who will play tomorrow. The vigueses, meanwhile, arrive in their best shape after two victories of depth and entity that have allowed them to leave the well.

The absence of Busquets gives rise to the importance of Rakitic in the schemes of Quique Setién and allows another opportunity to Riqui Puig that left brushstrokes of its freshness last day, in which it was decisive for the Catalans to flow. Messi He will return to lead an attack front in which doubts still assail: Griezmann or Ansu Fati.

In Vigo, the weapons of Óscar García they are many and they are all double-edged. When they come out sharp, as has been the case in recent games, the danger multiplies. Hence the good shape of Rafinha, key to improving the team, and the voracious and everlasting hunger for Iago Aspas. Also, they add to the party Santi Mina, Nolito, Brais, Denis Suárez … He has plenty of reasons to fear Celticians.