Barcelona: Renewal of Lionel Messi is getting closer, says Joan Laporta

The Spanish team of Barcelona would be close to renewing the Argentine Lionel Messi, as declared by the Club’s President, Joan Laporta, since the ’10’ ends his contract this summer and the possibilities of his departure grew as the months passed.

Messi asked to leave Barcelona in 2020 and since he was unable to, it was commented that it would be in 2021 when he would leave the Club, however, the arrival of Laporta to the team would change the situation.

“Everything is progressing properly. I will do everything within the capabilities of the club so that he stays. That is what we are doing. Messi is motivated. He is an extraordinary person and I am convinced that he will want to continue at Barça.” Laporta said in an interview with Deportes Cuatro.

One of the conditions that Messi would have put is the arrival of some reinforcements and one of those that Barcelona would have in their sights is the Norwegian Erling Haaland.