The Barcelona Soccer Club has rejected the second great offer of the Manchester United to take over the services of Ansu Fati. Yes, in the midst of the economic crisis, in a deep problem to find liquidity and adjust the accounts for this year, Barça has once again said no to the tremendous amount of money that the English giant has put on the table to take over the very young culé. According to The Times, the Red Devils would have offered this time 150 million euros.

Never, never, never, they seem to say from Can Barça before the knocks on the door of the United by Ansu Fati. The needs of the Manchester players are well known in this transfer market, even in the midst of rebuilding, making a custom eleven for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and with its sights set on a number of pearls that already shine in Europe despite their earliness. The 17 years of Fati, who will be 18 in October, and his tremendous irruption in the first team culé, make him a player of potential with a difficult comparison.

This he knows United hence I am going with everything when it comes to treating the operation with the Barca. If a few weeks ago United’s bet reached the nine digits with an offer of 100 kilos, that bet has gone further, gaining much more strength, with the 150 million euros who have decided to bet on the card of Ansu Fati. The proposal has been rejected and the club has currently referred to the cancellation clause of 170 million euros of the footballer, only 20 million above what was already offered. They tremble at the Camp Nou.

The Manchester United, after these first two slamming doors despite the significant sum of his proposals, there is no doubt that he will try to convince the Barca to sit down to negotiate. Although, with just an extra 20 million To reach the sum of its clause, it would be no surprise if Red Devils emissaries showed up at LaLiga offices to execute it.