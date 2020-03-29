He Barcelona doesn’t want panic to spread in The farmhouse during this stage of confinement caused by the coronavirus crisis. For this reason, a statement was issued from the Barça entity in which 670 athletes are discourageds that make up the club’s quarry facility follow the news, to avoid generating feelings of anxiety or insecurity in them.

Through the Comprehensive Service to Athletes (SID) that advises athletes from La Masía, Barça issued this information in the form of a recommendation after two hard weeks of confinement for these adolescents, who are by obligation far from their families. The recommendations are based on four aspects, family collaboration, teleworking, daily routines and technological control and are sent depending on how events are generated or depending on conversations with families and the concerns that go with them.

These guidelines are issued to both resident and non-resident players at La Masía, and also include a recommendation regarding the use of electronic devices. «You have to limit access to newsletters once a day and thus avoid generating feelings of anxiety or insecurity », they assure from the entity.

“One of the activities that has been successful has been culinary recommendations. The different tutors have received cooking recipes and even some have dared with the challenge of cooking. An original way that aims at leisure and moves away from electronic devices. “Reads the statement.

The activities to be carried out include individual, small group and group tutorials. «In these, a topic is agreed with the technician referred to the sports part to work on different aspects such as group cohesion, team and communication challenges. And all this is done, for example, through questions with the Kahoot tool. Questions to generate healthy competitiveness and at the same time learn about the identity of the Club in terms of values, “says the Catalan club.