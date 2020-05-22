Barcelona | Real Madrid | Eduardo Iturralde: 90% of the referees are from Madrid and the other 10% are from Barcelona | League of Spain | Soccer



























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

The former Spanish referee Eduardo Iturralde sparked a new controversy after his statements, in Spain.

The Blaugrana team defeated the white club 0-1 and managed to be the most winner of the Spanish classic.

Photo:



EFE

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 21, 2020, 04:09 p.m.

Eduardo Iturralde is one of the most recognized referees in Spain, the former La Liga colleague and now a panelist for the ‘El larguero’ program of the Ser network, is again at the center of the controversy after being asked about how many referees were from Real Madrid and how many were from Barcelona, ​​to which he replied: “90 – 10”.

“From your experience as a professional, if you had to put a percentage: how many referees are or have been from Madrid and how many from Barcelona? 80% -20%? … 90% -10%” said the former Spanish referee, who On previous occasions he declared to the newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’: “The referees of Spanish football do not come from Mars. You are a referee because you like soccer, and if you like soccer, I don’t think there is anyone who doesn’t like a team. “

“I am lucky to have been born in Bilbao and in Bilbao the people are from Athletic. However, in the rest of Spain the majority are from Real Madrid or Barcelona because they are the winning teams, and they are. And then the Referees come from there, and the majority are from Real Madrid, ”Iturralde said, who assured that his opinion is not directly linked to the performance of the referees when they ask one of these two teams.

This new controversy adds to the controversy that exists in Spain regarding a series of aid that Real Madrid has received from the collegiate in different games of the past seasons.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.