He Barcelona He promised the striker last summer Paris Saint Germain, Neymar, that that year or in 2020 he would return to the Camp Nou. The Catalan team feared that the Brazilian, eager to leave the French team, would end up joining Real Madrid. The promise still stands and despite the difficulties of the moment due to the coronavirus, they will try to fulfill it.

“Either you come this year, or next year, for sure”, Barcelona promised Neymar last summer according to the Mundo Deportivo newspaper. The Catalan team made every possible attempt to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou, especially once Real Madrid entered the scene. The Catalan club feared that its former striker would end up putting on the shirt of the eternal rival and made every effort to bring him back.

Neymar was crazy to leave Paris, after two seasons in which he had not been happy and especially marked by injuries. The Brazilian gave his predisposition to undertake the trip back to Barcelona: he passed it on to his former colleagues and friends, to the board and even ordered his people to find him a house in Barcelona. The return of the former Santos to Can Barça would also imply withdraw the demands he had put on the club, in exchange for being compensated in future renovations if a series of objectives were reached.

In Barcelona they studied the operation, traveled to Paris to meet with the PSG sheikhs, first against their sale and then somewhat more open to listening to offers. However, the Catalans ended up backing down when they saw that the accounts did not come out that summer. Today the operation is considered attractive from a strategic point of view and the Barça club will try to fulfill his promise this summer to bring Neymar back. Conditions are still unknown given the difficulty of the moment with the coronavirus crisis, but the return of the Brazilian remains a priority objective for the Catalans