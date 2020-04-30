Barcelona has put Marc-André ter Stegen on the market. The culé club needs income as soon as possible and knows that the only way to get a nice pinch on the next transfer market is getting rid of his starting goalkeeper for the past four years.

The club estimates to get for the German goalkeeper a figure that ranges between 80 and 100 million euros. At 27 years old, Ter Stegen is one of the most established values ​​in European goals and brides would not be lacking. At Barça they have already learned of Bayern Munich’s interest in signing him in place of Manuel Neuer, who recently communicated his desire to leave the club. Other great Europeans who are also looking for a goalkeeper are Paris Saint Germain and Juventus.

The team led by Josep María Bartomeu has a high regard for Ter Stegen, but they consider that it is amortized and that it can be a good source of income. The team was made with an experienced goalkeeper like Neto and now also aspires to incorporate someone who is well known in the house as Onana.

The Ajax Cameroonian goalkeeper left La Masía in 2015 for a paltry cost of 150,000 euros. Now, the Dutch club values ​​its goalkeeper at a minimum of 35 million euros. The culé club maintains a good relationship with the company Goal Management, the one that carries the rights of the player and that has in its portfolio strong players such as Bellerín, Deulofeu or Pau López. The operation is not nearly impossible, but the pieces must square.

Ter Stegen, for now, he has reacted badly to the possibility of leaving and not even the exit door to Germany convinces him. He is very comfortable and adapted to life in Barcelona and does not understand that he has to be chosen to be put on the market. The player is not going to put any facility to leave, although if a good offer comes, the Catalans will not even think about it.