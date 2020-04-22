The second deputy mayor of Ada Colau at the Barcelona city council, Janet Sanz, argues that the coronavirus crisis may be the opportunity to rethink the role of the car industry in the mobility of large cities. It vindicates the role of the bicycle and more sustainable transport, while proposing to reorient the automotive industry “towards cleaner sectors”.

Sanz is deputy mayor of Ecology, Urban Planning, Infrastructure and Mobility of Barcelona, ​​who in this year 2020 has seen the birth of the Low Emission Zone, which excludes from the urban area of ​​the Catalan capital those vehicles that do not have an environmental label of the DGT. He explains that the objective is “to get cars out, that Barcelona has more streets with fewer cars and to promote cycling.”

In the last month, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced to paralyze the automotive industry, which has already asked the Government for a specific crash plan remembering that it represents 10% of national GDP and that the entire sector may be affected by the economic crisis that will derive from the sanitary one. In the case of Catalonia, Seat will reopen its factory in Martorell on April 27, but it will not recover the precoronavirus production until June.

But this start-up coincides with a historic moment for large cities, because pollution figures have never been so low before. The reason is the debacle of urban and interurban traffic, while the majority of the population is in confined conditions. For the policy of Barcelona in Comú, this circumstance loads of reasons to those who bet to rethink the role of the private vehicle in the metropolis of the 21st century.

“In a context in which home supplies are exploding, it seems essential to me that in all this distribution, the bicycle gets involved. With public transport … We have to be very fast and forceful to transfer that public transport always plays in favor of health “, said Janet Sanz in a webinar organized by Ciclosfera, a magazine on urban cycling in Spain, which addressed the transformation of mobility.

“And tactical urbanism, to be able to walk faster and more agile. And another strategic measure that is the industrial reconversion of the entire automotive sector of our country. It’s now or never. We have to avoid reactivating all that, so we need a state plan so that this industry and those workers can move to cleaner sectors. ”

Fearing that the use of a private car will grow in comparison to public transport due to fear of contagion, the second deputy mayor points out that “it would be unaffordable to think about it because the city is not ready.”

“I want to think that the collective work we have done this time, with a citizenship that does not allow us to go backwards, will not fall on deaf ears. We must think of the city of the future with this new normality.”

“We need a pact with companies to promote that mobility. You have to be imaginative, look for low-cost measures and make it easy. The problem is when it is not provided by companies, when the city council does not put bike lanes … I think that the metropolitan area It is the key, how to connect the city with the periphery. Guarantee a network of bike lanes that are agile and fast, that even allow walking, that people bet on these means if access is facilitated. Gran Vía, Meridiana, Aragón would be susceptible to this type of action. We do not have to lose the horizon that we now have a health problem, but we will have it even more if we do not observe and prioritize this type of thing. The cities will have to exert pressure against the contradictions of, for example, ask the government to promote the bicycle and at the same time be aware of supporting the automotive sector. ”

Access to Barcelona by the Meridiana

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.