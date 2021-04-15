Barcelona promotes the ‘Sportstech’ sector

04/15/2021 at 5:12 PM CEST

The Barcelona City Council will promote a sports technology and innovation hub, with its epicenter on the Montjuïc mountain, to make the city an international benchmark in the ‘Sportstech’ sector. The objective is to improve the economic competitiveness of companies, organizations and institutions in this sector. The new hub will be made up of companies, large corporations, institutions, start-ups and other technological players that develop projects to transform and improve the management and practice of sport, including projects related to sports (electronic sports that have become a world mass phenomenon).

The Barcelona Sports Tech Hub will be open to promoting and hosting projects related to any field of physical activity and sport, accentuating three verticals of specialization based on the strengths of the city’s own idiosyncrasy and in recognition of the characteristics of its sports system . These three aspects will be: high performance sport (athletes and high-level teams of different modalities and clubs); water sports Y promoting the blue economy (where the remodeling and the new management model of the Olympic Port are one of the main traction projects), and, citizen sports practice and the city as the scene of sport.

The Barcelona Sports Tech Hub will have an online platform and an incubator to promote new projects that will offer a set of services: corporate innovation laboratories, showrooms of innovative solutions, a coworking space for entrepreneurs, and offices for start-ups and SMEs. of the sector. In the future, The new hub will have a headquarters that will be located in the Municipal Palace of Sports.

Multiple projects

The Barcelona City Council, within the framework of the Barcelona Sports Tech Hub, will launch important projects that will contribute to the operation of the hub in its early years. These projects are: the first “SportsTech” start-up incubator in BarcelonaIt will be located in the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium and will have 1,167 m2 and is promoted by B: SM and Barcelona Activa; the new project of the Olympic Port, managed and powered by B: SM; the support program for the creation of sports start-ups and technology, to validate business models of the projects, through training, advice and networking actions. This program of the local economic agency includes six months of coworking for sports start-ups in the Almogàvers Incubator. The digital platform that will sustain the entire hub will also be developed.

The initial budget of the Barcelona Sport Tech Hub is more than three million euros. The Deputy Mayor for Economy, Labor, Competitiveness and Finance, Jaume collboni, and the councilor for sports, David Escudé, have presented the project within the framework of ‘Barcelona reAct’, the workshops to re-boost the post-Covidien economy in Barcelona.

Barcelona, ​​a benchmark as a sports and innovation city

Barcelona is the fourth city in the world most strongly associated with sport (Burson Cohn & Wolfe Ranking), only surpassed by New York, London and Los Angeles. Apart from large internationally recognized assets, such as FC Barcelona or the legacy of the Olympic Games, more than a thousand entities promote sport in different fields and have a wide network of equipment and spaces for sports practice. In addition, it is estimated that 72% of the inhabitants of Barcelona do some sport regularly.

To this asset, we must add the recognition of Barcelona as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in southern Europe. It is estimated that there are already more than 300 Sportstech start-ups in the city, according to the SportTechX report, which makes it one of the European metropolises with more companies of these characteristics. The growing concern for health and sports practice and the new applications of technology in this field or the emergence of sports open up great expectations in the sector.

According to the Catalan Sports Observatory, it represents 2% of the Catalan GDP. In Barcelona city, for example, the fitness sector in 2019 had a turnover of 190 million euros, and employed more than 17,000 people, according to ADECAF, the Employers’ Association of the Fitness Sector in Catalonia. Also as data to be noted, more than 18,000 companies have sports as their activity, and the existence of sports clusters, INDESCAT or the Nautical Cluster, give added value.

On a European scale, investment in SportsTech has doubled between 2015 and 2019. The value of this industry stands at 7.6 million euros worldwide. In Spain, it represents 1.1% of total employment

According to the Global Power City Index, prepared by the Institute of Urban Strategies of Japan, Barcelona is positioned as the 21st most competitive city in the world, and the sixth emerging ecosystem in the world and the third in Europe.