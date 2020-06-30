League of Spain

New head: Barcelona promise will not continue in the team

Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz

June 30, 2020, 10:36 a.m.

Ten million euros have been disbursed to the Blaugrana team for 90% of their pass.

Getafe and Barcelona announced on Tuesday an agreement by which the Madrid club pays Catalan 10 million euros in exchange for 90% of the rights of defender Marc Cucurella.

Barça, therefore, reserves 10% of a possible sale of the player, which he transferred to Getafe last summer in an agreement that contemplated a purchase option of 6 million euros in exchange for 40% of his rights. However, both entities have agreed to vary the terms of that contract and increase the transfer price by 4 million, in exchange for Cucurella becoming 90% blue.

In this way, Barcelona, ​​in its need to balance the economic balance of this season, enters 10 million more for the sale of another player, the fourth so far this year.

It should be remembered that the Catalan club has also transferred Malcom (Zenit Saint Petersburg, 40 million), Denis Suárez (Celta, 12.9 million) and Arthur (Juventus, 72 million) during this financial year, so that 134 have already entered, 9 million for the sale of soccer players. To which we must add another 8.5 million for the transfer of Coutinho to Bayern Munich.