Miralem Pjanic has agreed to sign for Barcelona, ​​only the financial agreement between clubs remains.

Juventus will visit Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Futbolred Writing

May 08, 2020, 02:32 p.m.

Strengthening for next season is a situation that the clubs do not overlook, amid the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandamia. From Italy they say that FC Barcelona is about to close its first signing for the start of the 2020-2021 season.

In the last hours, the Italian newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ confirmed the formal agreement between Miralem Pjanic and Barcelona. As reported by the European media, the 30-year-old Juventus player has said ‘Yes’ to the Catalan team and is waiting for an economic agreement between clubs.

Juventus would be asking for a figure close to 60 million euros for the 30-year-old Bosnian player, the same price that Arthur has at Barcelona, ​​which would be an ideal player exchange, but from Spain they assure that the Brazilian does not plan to leave the team , so the exchange of footballers between the two clubs would be affected.

Inside Barcelona, ​​they are already thinking about the economic agreement to formalize the transfer of Pjanic to the Barcelona team, so they would be considering the option of giving another player as part of the transaction, it would be the case of Vidal or Rakitic, just as ensures the Italian newspaper.

.