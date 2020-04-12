Josep María Bartomeu does not win for scandals. After the six resignations of managers on Holy Thursday, this Sunday the Sport newspaper publishes part of the audit commissioned by Barcelona in which it is shown that the club paid a surcharge of nine times its value for the services of i3 Ventures, the company in charge of reinforcing Bartomeu’s image on social networks and dirtying those of some Barça players.

We attend a new chapter of Barçagate scandal threatening to end the mandate of Josep María Bartomeu on the fast track. While the president of Barcelona works in the shadows to manage the extraordinary Board that allows him to re-found the leadership after the six resignations of Maundy Thursday, the Sport newspaper publishes this Sunday part of the audit that the Catalan club commissioned Price Waterhouse Coopers.

According to the prestigious auditor and the data that the aforementioned newspaper has accessed, the figures for hiring the company that managed social media From Barcelona, i3 Ventures, and which was commissioned a campaign to defend Bartomeu and dirty the image of some footballers, were out of the market and their payment had been divided into five parts to avoid submitting to the approval of the Barcelona Board of Directors.

Bartomeu’s end?

The Sport newspaper publishes part of the PWC audit, in which it is recognized that the cost of the work of I3 Ventures was excessive and that Barcelona paid a huge price premium. 980,000 euros were paid when the market price ranges between 120,000 and 150,000 euros.

Furthermore, the contracts presented to Barcelona came from five different companies linked to I3 Ventures, a circumstance that leaves Josep María Bartomeu in a very delicate situation considering that the audit has not yet been completed.