Barcelona: Ousmane Dembélé is operated on and recovery time is revealed

After abandoning the concentration of the France selection at Euro 2021, striker Ousmane Dembélé has undergone successful surgery for the injury he suffered to his right knee in the competition.

Through Twitter, Barcelona issued the statement informing that the French attacker underwent surgery for the injury to the distal biceps femoris tendon and his recovery time will be four months.

“The first team player Ousmane Dembélé was successfully operated on in Turku (Finland) by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical services, for his detachment of the distal hamstring tendon in his right knee. approximate loss is 4 months “.

“Barça’s ’11’ had participated – coming off the bench – in France’s first two matches in the Eurocup and retired injured in the second of them, which was played on Saturday 19 in Budapest, against Hungary,” he says the medical report.

With this, striker Ousmane Dembélé will miss the first matches of the 2021-2022 season in European football with Barcelona, ​​due to the long recovery process that he will have from his injury.

