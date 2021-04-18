Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell: The withdrawal of Ruud remakes the picture of God: Nadal debut with Ivashka or Griekspoor

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell brings together the eight quarter-finalists of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 in the draw yesterday. However, the last minute loss of Casper Ruud, who was ahead as one of the seeds, has caused the pairings to be redone.

In this way, Adrian Mannarino has become a potential opponent of Rafael Nadal to place himself as the seventeenth favorite and, therefore, be exempt from the initial round.

The manacor, 11 times champion of the competition, will finally debut this Friday with the winner of the match that measures two players from the previous one on Monday: Ilya Ivashka and Tallon Griekspoor.