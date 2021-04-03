Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell: Rafa Nadal looking for his twelfth title in the land of Barcelona

Updated 03/23/2021 – 16:51

Rafael Nadal, number three in the world rankings, appear as the first favorite in the 68th edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell that will be played on the RCT Barcelona courts from April 17 to 25.

Be seconded by Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) and Diego Schwartzman (9) within the ‘top10’. “We will have 11 of the top 20 in the ranking. For me, the willingness of the players in these difficult times has been a pleasant surprise.“David Ferrer, new director of the Open 500, congratulated himself at the official presentation that was made at the Albniz Palace.

Also present were Ada Colau, mayor of Barcelona; Jordi Cambra, president of the RCTB-1899; Josep Oliu, Chairman of Banc Sabadell; Javier God, Count of God; and Antoni Trilla, head of preventive medicine and epidemiology at the Hospital Clnic de Barcelona.

Nadal is one of the three players in the top 10 of the lists waiting to recruit some more among those who do not obtain a good result in the Masters 1,000 of Monte Carlo, which is disputed the week before. Nadal has only failed in the classic of the land in the 2010 edition and it was because of his knee.

The tennis player is looking for his twelfth wound, he has only won more at Roland Garros, and the first since 2018. And the last winner was the Austrian Dominic Thiem, who preferred to join the Open 250 in Belgrade. It should be remembered that the 2020 edition was suspended due to the global pandemic.

The potential of Carlos Alcaraz, chosen by his professional colleagues as the most progressive player of the past campaign, has earned him an invitation. The Murcian has already been invited to the main draw in Acapulco and Miami and repeat at the Mutua Madrid Open. The other champion in the draw will be the Japanese Kei Nishikori, who won the 2014 and 2015 editions.. Other relevant names among foreigners are those of the Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger Aliassime, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and the Belgian David Goffin.

In the classic barcelons there will also be four winners of tournaments this season: Alex de Miaur (Antalya), Daniel Evans (Murray River Open), Jannik Sinner (Great Ocean Road Open) and Cristian Garn (Santiago de Chile).

Manolo Santana will also have his recognition. And it is that track 1, located next to the clubhouse, will have its name since last year it marked the 50th anniversary of its second victory in Barcelona. Santana is one of the 13 players who has entered his name on more than one occasion in the tournament’s palmars.