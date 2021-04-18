Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2021: Rafa Nadal, from the bubble floor to train on the tracks of RCT Barcelona

Updated 04/18/2021 – 14:00

Rafael Nadal landed in Barcelona on Saturday afternoon from Monte Carlo and officially entered his bubble, which is set in a flat near RCT Barcelona where the 68th edition of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell begins tomorrow.

Nadal, who ended up disappointed with his game after falling on Friday in the quarter of the Monegasque Masters 1,000 with Anfrey Rublev, has trained this morning on the God courts to have his first contact with clay and the balls with which play in the Ciudad Condal.

By having his bubble set in a private home, the 20-grand champion will be forced to pass a PCR test every 48 hours. Those who live with him must also pass the same number of controls and not leave the bubble, which means that their movements are limited to moving from home to the club and vice versa.

Similarly, you have had to fill out a form in which you agree to follow the protocols set out in the bubbles.