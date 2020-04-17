The director of the Circuit assures that they are ready to “put their shoulders close” with F1

If they hold the GP without an audience, their contract with the FOM would have to be renegotiated

With its effort in 2020, the Circuit will seek to consolidate itself in future calendars

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is willing to be flexible in the negotiations to configure the new Formula 1 2020 calendar. The coronavirus crisis will most likely alter the promoters’ current contracts with the premier class, but the Catalan track offers to celebrate one or more Grand Prixes behind closed doors, help the Great Circus and then seek a medium-term agreement with Liberty Media for the years to come.

The director of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Joan Fontserè, assures that they have already shown Formula 1 their willingness to hold a Grand Prix, or several, behind closed doors. From the Catalan track they offer to help and assure that, as a result of their veteranness in the calendar, they could organize an event in approximately three weeks from the green light.

“With F1 we ​​have talked about different scenarios; one is that the season starts before summer and what our fit would be; another that it is already in September. We have not advanced much further. We have been asked that if the season begins before summer, if We would be willing to do it behind closed doors. And we have said yes, as long as this helps us to have a championship this year that would make us face the 2021 World Cup in a much more solid way than if we do not have a championship in 2020 “, Fontserè explains in an interview with SoyMotor.com.

The coronavirus crisis has turned activities around the world upside down and, as with other events, when there is a definitive calendar, according to Fontserè, it will be necessary renegotiate the canon with the new terms.

“If a race does not have an audience, the sources of income that the promoter receives disappear, with which the existing contract format would no longer be valid today because the conditions are substantially different,” explains the director of the Circuit.

“We have not gone into details there yet because we do not know how it will be. At the moment when considering a closed-door GP, obviously the terms of the agreement would have to be other“he points out.

Fontserè explains that the need to renegotiate the contract is based on the fact that the economic return that both Barcelona and Catalonia would receive would change completely with a closed-door race, when it is precisely the Generalitat de Catalunya that assumes most of the fee payment to the FOM for organizing the Grand Prize.

“It is not only the fact of the sale of tickets: it must be remembered that a Grand Prix the public attendance is around 100.00 spectators, plus the whole circus. This impacts the territory. When a government, such as the Generalitat de Catalunya, invests in a Grand Prize, obviously not only to have 100,000 people in a venue, it does so that the entire environment receives a economic impact“, details Fontserè.

“This economic impact, at the moment in which it is only the teams and the television productions that can come to the GP, is reduced to a minimum. With this, the counterpart that the Government receives in relation to that it receives when there is Great Prize in full is much less. In this sense, conditions also change very considerably, not only in the sale of tickets and the income that this represents, but also for the indirect income that they represent for the Generalitat, which in the end and after all, she is the one who pays the canon to carry out this race, “adds the director of the Circuit.

SEVERAL GP ON THE CIRCUIT? LIBERTY DECIDES

One of the possibilities that Liberty Media has put on the table to save costs is to hold several events on the same circuit, and the Circuit does not close the door to any stage. They consider themselves prepared to organize two Grand Prix in a row.

“We present our credentials so that they decide or consider how appropriate it is to come to organize the race on our circuit and our credentials are as follows: the first, 30 years of organizing Grand Prix; the second, the city of Barcelona; the third, logistically, the connections with Europe, and the fourth, climatology, “he points out.

“Once these characteristics have been analyzed, we tell them: ‘If you believe that Barcelona can offer possibilities, know that in a certain time, between two or three weeks, we can organize a Grand Prix at a sports level,” Fontserè explains.

It also emphasizes the importance of negotiating the contract for this year, with one or more events, as a prelude to a longer-term agreement.

“We have a vision of the future; if we now have to ‘shoulder our shoulders’, we will all do it, and the Circuit will be the first, but always thinking of a horizon towards 2021, 22, 23 and 24, in order to enjoy a medium-term agreement with Liberty Media and offer this quality of organization a Grand Prize. ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.