The coronavirus crisis has provoked the solidarity response of the two main teams in Spain. Although Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, confirmed this Tuesday that Real Madrid was going to make a generous contribution to fight the pandemic, now is the Barcelona which announced, through a statement on its website, which makes available its facilities to fight the effects of Covid-19.

The note shared by Barcelona ensures that the club “wants to continue contributing to fight against the effects of the coronavirus health crisis » and for this reason they take measures to transfer their land and make it available to the community government and the Spanish health authorities.

“The club has transferred to the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat its total willingness to transfer their facilities to help with whatever is necessary to help alleviate this health alert. The Secretariat has expressed its appreciation to the Club for this decision, which was agreed at the last electronic Board of Directors, and is analyzing what facilities may be the most appropriate to meet Health needs “, in addition to sharing with the sick of the Sant Pau hospital “the sanitary cart that he uses to move the players when they fall injured in the Camp Nou”, possibly necessary given the peculiar characteristics of the Hospital de Sant Pau, which requires the transfer of patients between buildings.