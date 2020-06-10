Barcelona: Nelson Semedo violated the isolation to attend a party with friends | League of Spain | Soccer

Portuguese Nelson Semedo skipped confinement to attend a party with friends.

Barcelona wants to fight for the title.

Photo:

.

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 10, 2020, 03:02 p.m.

Barcelona will visit Mallorca on Saturday in the return of La Liga after the break due to the coronavirus. The team led by Quique Setién already plans the scheme with which they will face the Hernandez team, who hopes to win the three points to get away from the relegation positions.

But Setién already has a first problem facing the return, the Portuguese soccer player Nelson Semedo violated the quarantine order a few days after making the return to the field of play. As reported by Spanish media, the right-back attended a friend’s birthday party and there were about 19 people, exceeding the limit of 15 citizens in the same place that allows phase 2 of isolation in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona will take care of the matter internally, as until now it has not officially ruled after what happened with Semedo.

Likewise, the media reported that La Liga will be in charge of deciding whether Semedo will be able to train with his teammates again, or must undergo preventive isolation.

Semedo joins the list of players who have violated the confinement laws in Spain, players from Sevilla, Atlético and Getafe have also incurred this type of contempt.

