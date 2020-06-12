Barcelona: Martin Braithwaite revealed that he put his marriage at risk by signing for the Barcelona team | League of Spain | Soccer

The recent reinforcement of the culé team, Martin Braithwaite, revealed an anecdote prior to his signing.

FC Barcelona

Photo:

Taken from the FCBN portal

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 11, 2020, 01:16 p.m.

One of the most surprising signings in the Barcelona world was that of the Danish Martin Braithwaite. The footballer came to the culé team in order to contribute in the offensive after the injury of the Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé. The attacker with a past in Leganés, recounted a particularity of his intimacy, which marked the moments prior to his hiring.

“I received many calls but I did not tell anyone or my wife anything. She began to suspect something because she always left the house, with the cold that was Madrid, to speak to answer the calls. My wife believed that she had a lover. the night I said to her: ‘I have to tell you something’. She replied: ‘I know what you are going to say’ I was sorry I couldn’t surprise you. She was happy and understood everything that had happened those previous days ” , said the footballer in an interview with ‘The Guardian’.

In addition, the forward also revealed part of his childhood, speaking about the two years he lasted anchored in a wheelchair: “I spent two years in a wheelchair. I had something called Legg-Calve-Perthes, a hip disease. The area should rest, not press it because it could become soft and deform. “

“I was very young, between five and seven years old. I don’t have many memories anymore, they were sad moments, so he created that I erased that from my mind. I only remember that I wanted to play soccer when I saw everyone doing it. I needed to have someone on me because he was always trying to jump out of the chair. My father told me that when I went back to play he was sad: I could see his son running but limping, “finished the 29-year-old.

