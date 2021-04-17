Barcelona: Lionel Messi’s message after winning the Copa del Rey

Barcelona has managed to win its first title in the current 2020-2021 season by defeating Athletic Bilbao 4-0 and managing to lift its thirty-first Copa del Rey championship.

Striker Lionel Messi became the top figure of the Blaugrana team led by the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman, by converting a double against the Lions, to secure the title in the contest.

In an interview in the mixed zone for the screens of Barça TV, the Argentine attacker gave a glimpse of his permanence in the Catalan institution for the happiness of managing to lift a new trophy as captain.

Messi on @FCBtv: “Today is a very happy day. It is very special to be the captain of this Club, where I have been all my life. It is a very special Cup because it is a different year, one of transition, with many young people … little by little the team has become stronger. We continue in the fight for the League “ – Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) April 17, 2021

“Today is a very happy day. It is very special to be the captain of this Club, where I have been all my life. It is a very special Cup because it is a different year, of transition, with many young people … little by little the team has left making strong. We continue in the fight for the League, “he said.

It should be noted that Barcelona remains in the fight to win the title of The Spanish league this season, by staying less than three points away from the Real Madrid and the current leader Atlético de Madrid.

