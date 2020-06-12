Barcelona: Lionel Messi Goes for Records, Can Dethrone Zarra and ‘O Rei’ Pelé | League of Spain | Soccer

Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

With the return of soccer in Spain, the Argentine player can break two historical records.

Lionel Messi.

Photo:

Taken from www.fourfourtwo.com

By:

Felipe Galindo

June 11, 2020, 12:37 p.m.

The League has been launched, and with only hours remaining for the Seville derby, clubs, spectators and players are preparing to resume the path interrupted by the pandemic of the new coronavirus. One of the soccer players who has missed the ball the most is Lionel Messi, who has declared that he is ready to return to compete, and of course, because in the remainder of the season he can break two historical records.

At the moment, Messi has accumulated 19 goals in the current season of La Liga and if he has become a scorer or top scorer in the competition, he will surpass the historic Telmo Zarra as the player who was the top scorer most times (7) and will also equal Hugo Sánchez the that more times did it consecutively (four).

As if Zarra’s record was not enough, the Argentine star has the opportunity to dethrone ‘O Rei’ Pelé, who currently has the mark of being the player who has scored the most goals with a single club (643, with Santos de Brazil). However, Messi can keep the throne, the footballer currently has 627 goals with Barcelona and is only 16 to equal the Brazilian.

After the stoppage due to the covid-19 pandemic, Barcelona will compete again for the League next Saturday during its visit to Mallorca. The culé team is the partial leader of the general classification.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again