He Barcelona The League is played today, Tuesday, June 30, against Atlético de Madrid. For the Camp Nou final, Quique Setién could pull Griezmann. After being a substitute in crucial duels against Sevilla and Celta, the Frenchman could return to Barcelona’s eleven against his former team, Atlético de Madrid, in a vital game for the Catalans, who are bound to win.

Thus, Griezmann It would become part of a front where Luis Suárez will be, who doubled against Celta and a Leo Messi who on Monday copied covers for his tremendous disrespect to Eder Sarabia during one of the hydration breaks in the Celtic – Barcelona of Saturday.

In the duel played in Balaídos there was not a Sergio Busquets he will be in the final against Atlético de Madrid. Everything indicates that he will be accompanied by Vidal, who has become a must for Setién. Third place in the midfield of Barcelona is played Riqui Puig and Rakitic. The one who seems not to be from the game will be Arthur, whose transfer to Juventus could be announced even before the match.

Regarding defense, Lenglet It could be the big news after Umtiti’s disastrous match in Balaídos. His partner in the center of the defense will be Piqué and on the sides they will be Semedo and Jordi Alba. As usual, the goal will be Ter Stegen.

Possible eleven of Barcelona against Celta: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquest, Vidal, Rakitic / Puig; Messi, Griezmann and Luis Suárez.