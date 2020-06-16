Quique Setién He confirmed in the press conference prior to the match against Leganés that he will pull rotations in this Tuesday’s match at Camp Nou and Luis Suarez It could be the big surprise in the eleven of the Barcelona coach. In addition to the front, the Cantabrian coach will also ‘renew’ the defense and midfield thinking about the duel at Sánchez Pizjuán against Sevilla.

Six months after playing the last game with Barcelona, ​​in Cornellá against Espanyol, the great novelty in the eleventh of Setien may be the presence of a Luis Suarez he’s perfectly recovered from his knee injury. Against Mallorca he played half an hour of the duel, and everything indicates that he could be from the game up front. The Uruguayan would be accompanied in attack point of Messi and from Griezmann or Ansu Fati.

As for the midfield, Setien It will also introduce changes and could give Busquets and De Jong rest, who were starters in Mallorca. His position would be occupied Rakitic and Arthur, that everything indicates that it will be a starter. Vidal would be the third man since he only played 45 minutes at Visit Mallorca Estadi.

In defense, Lenglet and Semedo could return to eleven to form a defense with Piqué and Junior, who will start with the sanction of Jordi Alba. Ter StegenAs usual, he will remain in goal at Barcelona – Leganés that will take place this Tuesday (22.00 / Movistar LaLiga).

Possible eleven of Barcelona against Leganés: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Lenglet, Piqué, Junior; Rakitic, Arthur, Vidal; Ansu Fati or Griezmann, Messi and Luis Suárez.