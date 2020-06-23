MSG could return to ownership almost six months later in the match between Barcelona and Athletic Club de Bilbao this Tuesday at the Camp Nou (10pm / Movistar La Liga). The three tenors of the attack culé do not start from that fateful meeting against Atlético de Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, which led to the removal of Ernesto Valverde and the serious injury to Suárez.

In this way, after his stumbling in Seville, everything indicates that Quique Setién will lift the ‘punishment’ to Griezmann after the substitution of the French in the transcendental match against Sevilla. The Gallic will accompany in attack Messi and a Luis Suárez that is already perfectly recovered and will return to be a starter.

Another novelty in the starting eleven could be that of Samuel Umtiti, who returns to the call after serving a penalty against Sevilla and will start to give Clément Lenglet rest. In defense there will be no more surprises: Ter Stegen in goal, Semedo (Sergi Roberto is injured) and Jordi Alba as fixed on the sides and Pique as a companion to Umtiti in the center of defense.

Arthur, substitute for De Jong in the core

De Jong’s season hangs by a thread. The Catalan club has reported that the former Ajax suffers an injury in the soleus, so he could miss the final stretch of the League. For now, Arthur Melo could replace him in the starting eleven against Athletic. The Brazilian will try to vindicate himself against the Basques amid the noise generated by his possible departure to Juventus. By his side will be Busquets and Vidal, who could win the battle over Rakitic.

Lineup of Barcelona against Athletic Club: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Vidal, Arthur; Messi, Griezmann and Luis Suárez.