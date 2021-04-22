Barcelona issues a statement in which it supports Madrid in the face of UEFA threats

Barcelona issued a statement in which it supports Real Madrid in the face of UEFA threats over the founding of the Super League. The position of the culé team is the same as that of Florentino, president of Madrid and the Super League, so they consider that the project is a solution for the current situation..

Below is the statement published by Barcelona that supports the Superliga initiative and shows its support for Real Madrid:

“FC Barcelona shares the analysis carried out by most of the major European football clubs in the sense that, and even more so in the current socioeconomic situation, it is necessary to undertake structural reforms aimed at guaranteeing the financial sustainability and viability of the world of football by improving the spectacle offered to fans around the world and consolidating and even increasing the social base on which this sport is sustained, which is its main bastion and its main strength ”, begins the Barcelona statement.

“In this context, the Board of Directors of FC Barcelona accepted, as a matter of urgency, to form part, as the founding Club, of the Superliga, a competition whose premise is to improve the quality and attractiveness of the show offered to football fans and, at the same time, and as an inalienable principle by FC Barcelona, ​​to seek new formulas of solidarity with the entire family of the world football ”, continued the club’s report.

The decision was made with the conviction that an alleged resignation to be part of this initiative as a founding club would have been a historical error.. As a world reference sports club, we defend the Club’s leadership vocation, which is an indispensable part of the identity and of the sports, social and institutional spirit of the Entity.

In any case, FC Barcelona, ​​an entity that has always been and will be the property of each and every one of its partners, expressly reserved the right to submit such a transcendent decision to the final approval of its competent social bodies after a necessary and profound study.

Once the social reaction that the aforementioned initiative has produced in many and various areas has been verified, it is undeniable that FC Barcelona understands that a much more in-depth analysis must be opened on the reasons that have generated this reaction in order to reconsider, if the case arises. , and where necessary, the approach and the formula initially proposed to address and solve all those issues always in the benefit of the general interest of the world of football. This exercise in in-depth analysis requires the time and the necessary composure to avoid taking any rash action.

We consider it equally important to highlight the objective fact that a Court of Justice has already granted the urgent legal protection requested, thus confirming the appearance of good law of the initiative by the founding Clubs of the Super League project. In this sense The Club considers that it would be out of place if the necessary process of reflection and debate is established under criteria of unjustified pressure and intimidation.

Despite being perfectly aware of the importance and informative interest that this matter arouses as well as the need to always act with maximum transparency, FC Barcelona will act at all times with criteria of prudence and requests the maximum understanding, respect and even patience from the social mass of FC Barcelona and all public opinion “the statement concluded.